Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Committee to investigate encroachment along Rohri Canal, official connivance

APP
December 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Sindh Irrigation Department has formed a 3-member committee to probe encroachment on the land of Rohri Canal in addition to identifying the irrigation officials who have been conniving with the squatters. The committee, headed by Superintendent Engineer Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle Zaheer Ahmed Memon, would also consist of Executive Engineer Drainage Division Badin district Fawad Memon and Executive Engineer Irrigation Division Hala, Matiari district. The committee had also been tasked to prepare a list of offices, land, plots and residential units in Rohri Canal Hyderabad Circle and would identify encroachment and illegal occupation on all such properties.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023