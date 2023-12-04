Court rejects police’s plea seeking Asad Qaiser’s physical remand

MARDAN - A magistrate court in Mardan has rejected the police request for physical remand of former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser.

Rejecting the police’s plea, Judicial Magistrate Ataur Rehman on Sunday ordered to send Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand. Yesterday, a sessions court in Mardan accepted the bail application of the former National Assembly speaker and issued his release order in a case related to May 9 riots. But soon after his release, the City Police re-arrested him in a new case registered in Mardan.

Asad Qaiser was arrested by the Charsadda police in connection with the May 9 riots and on November 24, the sessions court rejected the police plea for physical remand of the PTI leader and sent him to the Central Jail in Mardan on judicial remand.