Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects police’s plea seeking Asad Qaiser’s physical remand

Court rejects police’s plea seeking Asad Qaiser’s physical remand
Agencies
December 04, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -  A magistrate court in Mardan has rejected the police request for physical remand of former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser.

Rejecting the police’s plea, Judicial Magistrate Ataur Rehman on Sunday ordered to send Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand. Yesterday, a sessions court in Mardan accepted the bail application of the former National Assembly speaker and issued his release order in a case related to May 9 riots. But soon after his release, the City Police re-arrested him in a new case registered in Mardan.

Asad Qaiser was arrested by the Charsadda police in connection with the May 9 riots and on November 24, the sessions court rejected the police plea for physical remand of the PTI leader and sent him to the Central Jail in Mardan on judicial remand.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023