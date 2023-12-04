Data of over 840,000 people entered through ‘Hotel Eye’ software in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The ‘Safe City’ Islamabad project is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and leads to an effective security blanket over the federal capital.

According to details, the Islamabad Capital Police “Hotel Eye” software is fully operational and working effectively.

The software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses or shelters homes located in Islamabad.

According to a police spokesperson, during the last 24 hours, data of total 5,326 people was entered through ‘Hotel Eye’ software. While a total data of 840,857 citizens has been entered during the ongoing year.

Data of 111 suspects was also sent to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings. The data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous crimes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that the action will be initiated against vehicles without number plates/ unregistered. Safe City cameras will be utilized for the purpose of identification of such vehicles, he maintained.

The Islamabad Capital Police are using modern technology and all available resources to maintain law and order in the city and also taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

Furthermore, Islamabad Capital Police arrested 250 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes during the last month.

The spokesperson said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

Following these directions, the different police teams arrested 250 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last month.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that the police are taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.