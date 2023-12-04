Day of Persons with Disabilities marked

LAHORE - Like elsewhere in the world, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was marked on Sunday. The day aims at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. The theme for this year is “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities”. According to the United Nations, there are an estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide, facing many barriers to inclusion in many key aspects of society. Various ceremonies were held in connection with the day in all parts of the country. Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced using the term “in-abled” instead of disabled, directing to upgrade all institutions of these children. He also issued instructions on Sunday to authorities concerned that the word “disabled” should not be used for special children in future. A summary should be prepared to officially declare these children “in-abled-children”.