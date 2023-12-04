Dera police arrest 9 outlaws, recover drugs, arms

Dera ismail khan - The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine outlaws recovering drugs, weapons, and ammunition from them during different actions taken across the district.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused Muhammad Ayub son of Muhammad Ismail recovering 370 grams Ice drug from him.

In another action, a Yarik police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar arrested four outlaws including Qismat Khan son of Gul Marjan with 390 gram hashish, Shaukat Ali son of Nausher with 130 gram Ice drug, Azhar Uddin son of Ghafoor Ahmad with 350 gram Ice drug and 300 gram hashish and Noor Akbar son of Bakhmal Khan with an illegal pistol along with five cartridges.

Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Younis Khan arrested Kaleem Ullah son of Muhammad Ayub recovering 149 gram Ice drug from him. The same police team raided at house of an absconder named Karman Ullah alias Toori son of Shereen Jan for his arrest. During the raid, the accused was not present at home, however, the police recovered a rifle along with 50 cartridges from his house.

Meanwhile, the Saddar police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Balcoh along with SHO Khubab Wali Baloch arrested a drug dealer Nausher alias Shera son of Falak Sher recovering 335 gram Ice drug from him.

Likewise, a team of Kulachi Police Station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yousaf Khan arrested Qudrat Ali son of Muhammad Bakhsh and Muhammad Mushtaq son of Abdul Sattar recovering 57 grams heroin from each of them.

The same police team also recovered 1500 litres Iranian Diesel from a Truck (6422) and arrested the driver Faisal Mehmood son of Gulistan.

All the arrested accuseds were sent behind bars after registering separate cases against them.