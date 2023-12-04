Differences within parties normal: Saad Rafique

Says these should not be publicised beyond party’s limits: PML-N’s Lahore chapter shortlists candidates for NA, PA.

LAHORE - Ahead of the parliamentary board meeting slated for December 16, the PML-N’s Lahore chapter conducted an extensive session at the party secretariat to streamline the selection of candidates for national and provincial assembly seats.

On Sunday, a total of 21 candidates underwent interviews for seven National Assembly seats representing the provincial metropolis, along with their corresponding provincial constituencies. Interviews for the remaining constituencies are scheduled for Monday. Senior party leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Malik Ahmad Khan, alongside Lahore chapter president Saiful Muluk Khokhar and secretary general Khawaja Imran Nazir, conducted the interviews, asking pertinent questions regarding party affiliation and constituencies. A comprehensive report summarizing the interviews will be submitted to the Central Parliamentary Board for the final decision.

After the meeting, former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, appointed as the in-charge of the Lahore division, expressed satisfaction with the participation of long-time party associates, including youths and lawyers, in the interview process.

Regarding the reported discord between party leaders Daniyal Aziz and Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq clarified that Daniyal Aziz is considered a friend, but he should refrain from airing regional political issues on television. He emphasized the party leadership’s role in addressing any complaints, underscoring that internal party matters should be resolved within the party without being escalated outside. He acknowledged that differences within parties are normal but urged that they should not be publicized beyond the party’s confines.

Saad said the interviews for the Lahore division would continue until Monday, with the ultimate decision resting with the Parliamentary Board. Responding to media inquiries, Khawaja Saad Rafiq mentioned that during a meeting chaired by party president Shehbaz Sharif, discussions about prospective candidates from Sindh and Karachi took place.