Monday, December 04, 2023
Dr Nadeem meets Bill Gates

APP
December 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday met with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates and apprised him about measures to eradicate polio from Pakistan. The minister met him on the occasion of COP-28 conference in Dubai and discussed the progress made in efforts for polio eradication. Dr. Nadeem Jan informed about the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan. He said that the government is working under an integrated strategy to eradicate polio in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ensuring all the necessary measures to eradicate the polio virus. Dr. Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken to ensure 100% vaccine access to children in Pakistan. He said that after the elimination of polio, the services of polio workers will be utilized in other programs. He added the government has made a comprehensive plan for taking the services of workers in mother and child health, nutrition and family planning programs. Bill Gates praised the health minister’s comprehensive plan. Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated the contribution of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the eradication of polio.

APP

