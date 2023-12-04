ECP’s delimitation: NA reduced to 366 General Seats, six slashed

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its recent notification of the final list of constituencies, has revised the number of National Assembly (NA) general seats to 336, indicating a decrease of six seats from the previous count of 342. The constituency list released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) signifies a decline in the general seats of the National Assembly (NA) from 272 to 266. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) representation in the National Assembly has been reduced from 51 seats to 45. After the process of delimitation, the National Assembly seats for the merged districts have been reduced to six from the previous 12. This adjustment aligns with the provisions of the 25th Constitutional Amendment, following the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP, and is determined by population considerations.