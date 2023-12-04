Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP’s delimitation: NA reduced to 366 General Seats, six slashed

ECP’s delimitation: NA reduced to 366 General Seats, six slashed
APP
December 04, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its recent notification of the final list of constituencies, has revised the number of National Assembly (NA) general seats to 336, indicating a decrease of six seats from the previous count of 342. The constituency list released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) signifies a decline in the general seats of the National Assembly (NA) from 272 to 266. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) representation in the National Assembly has been reduced from 51 seats to 45. After the process of delimitation, the National Assembly seats for the merged districts have been reduced to six from the previous 12. This adjustment aligns with the provisions of the 25th Constitutional Amendment, following the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP, and is determined by population considerations.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023