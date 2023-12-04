Energetic advances

Pakistan holds immense potential in energy, capable of producing 50,000 MW of hydropower. In 2012, our electricity capacity was 22,000 MW, and by 2023, it has surged to 39,000 MW.
To meet interim needs, we resorted to thermal energy, resulting in a significant spike in bills. Unfortunately, only 2% of females are engaged in the sector, signalling a concerning gender disparity. Qualified women should be actively recruited.
Our failure to devise a comprehensive plan for hydropower generation has led to a shift towards renewable energy. There’s an urgent need to privatise the sector and address internal issues in WAPDA, such as common line losses and theft.
The current government deserves credit for recovering 42 billion from individuals involved in theft and non-payments. To alleviate public suffering, hydropower should be prioritised.
The construction of Basha and Dassu Neelum Jhelum projects will usher in a new era. Installing the latest equipment to reduce electricity costs is also essential.
SHAKIR H SHAMIM,
Skardu.