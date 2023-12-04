Escalating harassment issue

I am writing to draw the government’s attention to a pressing issue that is on the rise – harassment. Pakistan, being densely populated, is currently grappling with a significant challenge related to this paramount problem. The country is witnessing a surge in harassment cases, particularly in terms of sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and more. The situation is especially critical concerning workplace harassment.
Regrettably, addressing this alarming matter has become a substantial challenge for the government, leading to acute hardships for the affected individuals. Each year, a considerable number of people face harassment due to these pervasive issues. Therefore, I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action against this paramount concern as swiftly as possible. It is imperative that the matter be promptly addressed and resolved.
SAFIA HASIL,
Lahore.