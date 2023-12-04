Monday, December 04, 2023
Fazlur Rehman to meet Nawaz today for joint election strategy

Web Desk
1:47 PM | December 04, 2023
National

JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman will meet former PM Nawaz Sharif today to discuss a joint political strategy.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman will call on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore.

In the one-on-meeting two politicians will consider over a formula of seat adjustments between their parties in upcoming general elections, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif and Fazl will also mull over constituting committees for Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired the PML-N parliamentary board meeting for the general elections 2024, party’s sources said.

He is today conducting interviews of the candidates intending to contest elections from Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal districts.

Following his return to home from London, the former prime minister has become active for his party’s election preparations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified general elections on February 8, 2024

