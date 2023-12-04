Monday, December 04, 2023
Five wanted criminals arrested

Agencies
December 04, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Police Station Sadar Multan on Sunday has arrested five accused belonging to two different gangs involved in various incidents of robberies, snatchings, street crimes and motorcycle theft.

According to police, the arrests were made during separate operations led by SHO Police Station President Multan Munir Javed and his team. The first gang, led by Imran alias Mana Sheikh, son of Wazir Ahmed, was apprehended along with his accomplices Wajahat Hussain, son of Hanif Ahmed, and Mukhtiar Ahmed, son of Abdul Sattar. Stolen property worth Rs. 3 lakh, including two motorcycles and Rs. 1 lakh in cash, was recovered from them.

The second gang, led by Khalil Ahmed, son of Wazir Ahmed, was also apprehended. His accomplice, Irfan Ahmed, son of Fida Hussain, was arrested alongside him. Stolen goods worth over Rs. 6 lakh, including five motorcycles, were recovered from their possession.

Agencies

