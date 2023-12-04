Monday, December 04, 2023
FTO coordinator highlights Kuwait’s investment to strengthen economic activities, boost bilateral relations
Agencies
December 04, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said that Kuwait’s $10 billion investment in Pakistan will boost economic activities besides cementing bilateral relations between the two Muslim brotherly countries. Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Ch Faran Shahid Arain, he said this substantial financial commitment not only marks a milestone in the economic landscape of Pakistan but also stands as a testament to the enduring bonds.
Meher Kashif said this investment into Pakistan’s economy is poised to act as a catalyst for robust economic activities. It is anticipated that this infusion of capital will spur growth across various sectors, creating job opportunities, fostering innovation, and contributing to the overall development of the nation, he added. He said as we navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing global economy, such investments become instrumental in ensuring sustained prosperity.
Meher Kashif Younis said that beyond the economic implications, this investment holds the potential to deepen the mutual understanding and collaboration between Kuwait and Pakistan. He said he is fully confident that this landmark investment will serve as a model for constructive engagement and cooperation among Muslim-majority countries, setting a precedent for others to follow. In an era where international collaboration is paramount, Kuwait’s commitment to the development and prosperity of Pakistan resonates as a beacon of solidarity and shared aspirations, he concluded.

