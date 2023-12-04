German tourist stabbed to death in Paris ‘terror’ attack

PARIS - A per­son known to the French authorities as a radical Is­lamist with mental health troubles stabbed a Ger­man tourist to death and wounded two people in central Paris on Saturday before being arrested, of­ficials said. The attack took place close to the Eiffel Tower during a busy week­end night and came with the country on its highest alert for attacks as ten­sions rise against the back­ground of the war between Israel and Hamas. “We will not give in to terrorism,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the attack. President Emmanuel Ma­cron said he was sending his condolences to the fam­ily of a German killed in the “terrorist attack”. French anti-terror prosecutors said that they would now take on the investigation. The attacker was known to au­thorities as a radical Islamist and was being treated for mental illness, Interior Min­ister Gerald Darmanin said at the scene by the River Seine, adding that the man had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) before being arrested. He fatally stabbed the German tourist, born in 1999, with a knife and then used a hammer to attack others as he sought to escape on the other side of the River Seine. The area by Bir Hakeim bridge, usu­ally thronging with tourists and locals, was cordoned off by police and bright with the flashing lights of secu­rity forces and emergency services. The Paris prosecu­tor’s office said the attacker, born in 1997, is French and has been arrested in an in­vestigation into murder and attempted murder.