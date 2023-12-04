Monday, December 04, 2023
Govt land worth more than Rs49 crore retrieved on orders of Punjab Ombudsman

December 04, 2023
LAHORE  -  On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retired) total of 15 kanals, 8 marla’s, 35 feet of government land worth 49 crore 36 lakh 9 thousand 195 rupees was retrieved. Various complainants from across the province filed a complaint in the office of the Ombudsman Punjab regarding the encroachment on the government land. The Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (retired) issued instructions to the relevant provincial officers Assistant Commissioner Toba Tek Singh, Chief Officer District Sargodha and Assistant Deputy. Commissioner Revenue Bhakkar to immediately investigate the said area at Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Bhakkar. Inform this office by taking appropriate action for the transfer of the area owned by the provincial government. In this regard, a total of 15 kanals, 8 marla,35 feet area worth 49 crore 36 lakh 9 thousand 195 rupees has been transferred and The Complainant expressed there gratitude and thanked ombudsman Punjab.

