Gur wali Chai’ a healthy hot drink in winter

SARGODHA - With the advent of the winter season, ‘gur chai` or jaggery tea is the most favorite hot drink as it helps fight several winter-related diseases.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, a health expert, told APP that nutritious and tasty ‘Gur wali chai’ attracts most people in cold weather and the sale of jaggery increases from November to February. Apart from staving off the cold, the tea helps in fighting several winter-related diseases, he added. Hassan Khichi, a rural man, said during winter he never takes sugar tea as gur is cheap and its tea is better than sugar tea in nutrition, taste and overall vitality.”It is very common to eat ‘gur’ in winter and my family still love to take gur Chai in the season,” he added.