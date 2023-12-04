IESCO collects dues of Rs 863m collected from 48,619 defaulters since Sep 7

Islamabad - Electricity dues collection campaign continues successfully in all operation circles of IESCO as dues of more than Rs 863 million had been collected from 48,619 running and dead defaulters since September 7.

The amount of each unit of electricity used will be recovered from defaulters, spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Asim Raja said.

Timely payment of electricity bills is the moral and national responsibility of consumers and timely collection of electricity dues from consumers is the primary responsibility of IESCO, he added.

Following the orders of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy, the operations against the defaulters in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Circles are continuing without any discrimination with the full cooperation of the police and district administration.

CEO IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that electricity connections of those who do not pay the bill should be cut off without any pressure because the electricity will be provided to those who pay the bill.