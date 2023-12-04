IG jails Syed Munawar Ali Shah visits district jail

HYDERABAD - In­spector General Jails Syed Munawar Ali Shah said that facilities at Jails are being improved and now depart­ment is working on provid­ing better food, education and training to make the prisoners a useful citizen of the society. During a sudden visit of District Jail Nawab­shah, IG said that on the in­struction of caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, he is visit­ing jails of Sindh Province to overview the facilities being provided to prison­ers. He was optimistic that facilities at jails are more improved as compared to the past. IG said that the is­sue of salaries for 8 months of newly employed police personnel in the jails de­partment has been resolved and the same would be paid by next month. He said that shifting of prisoners from the old jail would be done as soon as the construc­tion of the new Central jail building is completed. He said that a park would be constructed on the and of an old jail building. On the occasion IG listened to the issues of prisoners and or­dered Jail Superintendent Asmatullah Buriro to re­solve these issues.