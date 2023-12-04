International day of persons with disability observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH-Like other parts of the country, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed at District Shaheed Benazirabad on Sunday. In order to express solidarity and highlight their issues among the general public, an awareness rally was organized by district administration and Department of Special Education Shaheed Benazirabad. The rally that commenced from the DC office and terminated at Nawabshah Press Club was led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub, Regional Director Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Ghulam Murtaza Channar, Director Special Education DEPD Murad Khan Jamali.

The rally was also participated by Additional Director Social WelfareMuhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Director Social Welfare Manzoor Mallah, Asad Memon, Special Education (RCMHC)’s Bilal Ahmed, Adnan, employees, teachers and students in large numbers. The rally participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans to give legitimate rights to disabled persons in the society.