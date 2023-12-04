Jan Achakzai urges Afghanistan to hand over Hafiz Gul Bahadur to Pakistan

Caretaker provincial minister Jan Achakzai demands that Hafiz Gul Bahadur should be handed over to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Achakzai said a decisive step had been taken to resolve challenges to Pakistan with a special focus on repatriating illegal immigrants.

The minister said 400,000 people had already been repatriated - a step which, he said, would benefit both Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially amidst global concerns over terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

The minister said 99 per cent of the immigrants were Afghanis, while the remaining were individuals from other countries.