Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Judicial commission approves Justice Aqeel as SHC CJ

Judicial commission approves Justice Aqeel as SHC CJ
Web Desk
9:13 PM | December 04, 2023
National

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday approved the appointment of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as chief justice of Sindh High Court.

The judicial commission meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in Islamabad.

The members of the commission unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Abbasi.

The commission’s recommendation will now be sent to a parliamentary committee for final approval.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi has been serving as the acting CJ of the Sindh High Court since Nov 3.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023