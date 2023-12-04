Monday, December 04, 2023
Karachi becomes most polluted city of world

Agencies
December 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi made a shocking distinction by becoming the most polluted city in terms of air quality on Sunday. The concentration of pollutants in Karachi was recorded at 244 AQI on Sunday morning. Over the past few years, according to the yearly report issued by IQAir, it is evident that pollution levels in Karachi have not improved but have worsened.
It’s worth noting that an AQI reading in the range of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 and 300 is even more detrimental to health. Meanwhile, the weather will remain dry and cold in Karachi. The cold breeze will blow in night. Karachi’s temperature in the morning was recorded at 18 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will remain between 28 to 30 degrees centigrade.

