King Charles doesn’t seek revenge on Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be back to square-one with regards to royal feud after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book. In the Dutch version of the royal author’s book, Endgame, the names of the two racist royals were reportedly revealed to be King Charles and Kate Middleton. Following the claims, many royal watchers urged the royals to remove the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, King Charles does not plan on taking revenge from his younger son and daughter-in-law, even if their relations are not on good terms. An insider told The Mail that the monarch is “not a punitive man” and would “never want to humiliate” Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is “considering all options” as a punishment for the Sussexes. According to the sources, stripping the titles is “just something that would not be considered.” The former Suits actress had sent shockwaves to the royal family in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she mentioned discussions about Prince Archie’s complexion before his birth. Scobie denied responsibility for the names being included in the Dutch version putting the blame on ‘translation errors.’ However, a Dutch translator stated that “the names of the royals were there in black and white” when she received the manuscript. Whereas, King Charles and Prince William are set to hold a ‘crisis’ meeting to lay groundwork for their next steps to combat explosive claims in Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame. A source told the Sunday Telegraph that the Palace officials will meet with aides to heir to the throne to discuss their response to allegations made in the writing venture. “Discussions [have been] had and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner...,” they clarified to the outlet. “Decisions will be made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend,” the insider added. The Mirror previously reported that the Royal Family was considering “all options,” including legal action, after names of alleged ‘racist royals’ were revealed in the Dutch version of the book. The controversial copies were shortly recalled from the shelves across Netherlands after the discrepancy was pointed out.