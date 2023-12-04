KP CM condemns firing on bus at Chilas

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here on Sunday condemned the firing incident on a bus at Chilas and condoled with the victims’ families. He also conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

The Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home to keep a close vigil on the law and order situation on border areas between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan and keep police in high alert positions.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, Chief Minister Shah instructed local police to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and security of residents.

Additionally, he reassured the government of Gilgit-Baltistan of the full cooperation and collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in all aspects.