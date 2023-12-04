Monday, December 04, 2023
KP weather to remain cold, partly cloudy

APP
December 04, 2023
Peshawar  -  The weather is likely to remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, an official of the Met Office told here on Sunday.

There is a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu, the official said.

In Kalam, the mercury fell due to freezing. The temperature in Kalam is minus 3 degrees centigrade, the official added. 

The minimum temperature in Peshawar is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said, adding, Chitral 1, Dir 0, Malam Jabba 1 and Takhtbhai recorded 7 degrees Celsius.

