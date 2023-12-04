Labourer dies of suffocation during work at manhole

MUZAFFARGARH - A laborer died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Nawab Town in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a laborer namely Imran (32) son of Ramzan was cleaning a manhole when he underwent suffocation. Two kids who were playing at the site noticed the laborer and informed people around them.

The people informed TMA officials and Rescue 1122 about the incident. The officials traced the dead body and shifted it to the district hospital.

MAN KILLED, HIS SON INJURED IN DACOITY BID

A man was shot dead while his son sustained bullet injuries during their resistance to foil the dacoity bid at street Roshanbad in Muzaffargarh city on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Siddique along with his son was heading to somewhere on motorcycle. All of a sudden, two armed dacoits intercepted them and tried to snatch motorbike. Muhammad Siddique offered resistance. The dacoits opened fire at the both. As result, Muhammad Siddique died on the spot while his son sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

District Police Officer Syed Husnain Haider rushed to the site. Similarly, the police teams also did forensic of the scene. The whole city was cordoned off by the law enforcers to trace the dacoits. The local citizens expressed concerns on rise of dacoities in Muzaffargarh.