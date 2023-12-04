Lady constable, others booked for torturing highway police official

PAKPATTAN - Pakpattan police have registered a case against a lady police constable and her 24 accomplices for allegedly torturing an official of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, reported on Sunday. The case includes provisions for speeding, assaulting a policeman, blocking a road and attempting to snatch official weapons. According to details, the Punjab Highway Patrol Police stopped the speeding vehicles near Jeevan Shah and vehicles were brought to Rang Shah police station to be locked in the police station. A lady constable Nabila Vakil from Vihari, who was also travelling in one of the over-speeding vehicles with her relatives, flew into a rage and blocked the road first with the help of her colleagues and then started torturing Punjab Highway Patrol Police personnel for stopping the vehicles. The accused also tried to snatch government weapons from officials of Pakpattan police station Rangshah and also tortured three local people for forbidding.