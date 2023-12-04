Leadership unbound

In a surprising move, Pakistan’s cricket star Babar Azam has an­nounced his resignation as the captain of the national team, fol­lowing the team’s disappointing exit from the World Cup.

Stepping down from the cap­taincy provides Babar with much-needed relief, allowing him to fo­cus solely on his batting prowess. Many cricket legends, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, have excelled after relinquishing cap­taincy, emphasising their primary role as players.

During Pakistan’s World Cup campaign in India, Babar faced relentless criticism and accusa­tions, creating a hostile environ­ment. Allegations of favouritism and criticism from contempo­raries not included in the squad added to the strain.

As Pakistan aims to rebuild, ac­knowledging Babar Azam’s tal­ent is crucial. The new captain should embrace him, recogniz­ing his vital role as Pakistan’s bat­ting mainstay. Recent events un­derscore the need for the Pakistan Cricket Board to reflect and learn from mistakes, fostering an envi­ronment of growth and unity. The focus should be on supporting players, celebrating their achieve­ments, and creating conditions for them to thrive.

Babar Azam’s journey remains an inspiration despite challeng­es and controversies. As Pakistan cricket moves forward, appre­ciating the talent and resilience of players like Babar is essen­tial. Let’s anticipate a fresh start where the team thrives under a new captain, and Babar continues to shine on the cricket field.

SASSI NASIR ALI,

Turbat.