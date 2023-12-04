Man dies, woman injured in road accident

DG KHAN - In a decisive move to safeguard public health, Punjab Food Authority intensified its operation against vegetables cultivated from sewage water and removed vegetables grown with sewerage water at eight kanals near NADRA office in DG Khan. The officials employed tractors to eradicate the toxic vegetables. The officials highlighted the dangers of toxic substances present in vegetables grown from polluted water, which can lead to various diseases. The officials stressed, “Providing safe food from farm to plate is our paramount responsibility.” They also clarified that only outdoor decorative plants can be grown using industrial waste and sewage water. The Punjab Food Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of the food supply chain, they concluded.