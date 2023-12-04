Mayor assures provision of facilities to people at door steps

Peshawar - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday said that all resources would be utilised to provide facilities to the people at their door steps and such services would be continued without any break.

The young generation, he said, should control their emotions and direct all their energies towards sports activities. Sports equipment will be provided for sports activities without any discrimination in all areas, he added.

He was addressing a gathering wherein people from different parties joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) in Gulbahar area. The people of Peshawar presented problems related to their area, including gas, HDP pipe, iron tanks, removal of towels, drain, main drain of Asad Anwar Colony, street lights, transformer, electricity and gas load-shedding.

Haji Zubair Ali said that he was trying to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps. He issued instructions and directed the staff to resolve their problems on a regional basis.

On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar said that the popularity of JUI-F was increasing day by day and people were leaving other parties and joining JUI-F and inshallah once again, JUI-F would be proved a popular party that believed in serving the people of all areas without any discrimination or party affiliation.