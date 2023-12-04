Monday, December 04, 2023
Meeting takes up recovery of rent of govt properties

APP
December 04, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL   -   Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza chaired a meeting on the recovery of rents of government commercial properties on the direction of the chief secretary. In the meeting, recovery of tenancy and rental amount regarding auction of commercial properties of the government, municipal committees and district council in Narowal district including court cases of these properties were discussed. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shaukat Azim, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hafiz Irfan Hameed, CO District Council Sajjid Musharraf and CO Municipal Committee of the three tehsils Sardar Ali, Naseer Ahmad and Rehan Saleem participated.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

