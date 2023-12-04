Miftah Ismail refutes reports of joining PPP

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail refuted media reports suggesting his switch to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Miftah clarified the media reports about his joining the PPP.

Dismissing the reports, Miftah clarified that he withdrew from political engagements. “I’m not affiliating with any political party," he said.

Earlier, media reports speculated about Miftah's potential move to the PPP, suggesting that discussions with the Bilawal Bhutto-led party were nearing finalisation.

In June, Miftah had stepped down from his role as PML-N's Sindh general secretary and other party positions following discord stemming from his removal and Ishaq Dar's subsequent appointment as finance minister in Sept 2022.