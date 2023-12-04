MQM-P blames PPP-led Sindh govt for 15 years of bad performance

HYDERABAD-The Member of Rabita Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Syed Waseem Hussain has said the bad performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) Sindh government during the last 15 years is self-evident.

Addressing the party’s workers in Latifabad’s Kohsar area here on Sunday, Hussain pointed out that even dog bite medicines were not available in the government hospital though the dog bite cases continuously surface in the city every other day. He blamed the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trying to deceive the public by misportraying the party’s bad performance as the party’s accomplishments. He questioned how the PPP could go to the public to seek votes with such poor performance.

The MQM-P’s advocate Dilawar Qureshi maintained that when his party was in the government they launched projects in the health, education, sports and other development sectors. He claimed that the people continued to benefit from those projects. The party’s Hyderabad chapter leader Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui credited the MQM-P for securing an order from the apex court for the population census. Other local leaders also addressed the workers on the occasion. Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan over its reservations regarding the final delimitation list of national and provincial assembly constituencies notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The MQM-P has constituted a delegation, which will meet CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan to table the party’s reservations regarding final delimitation and Sindh election commissioner.

The MQM-P delegation will consist Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque and others, sources added. The delegation would also demand the Sindh election commissioner to be removed. It will file a written complaint against the role of the Provincial Election Commissioner for ‘avoiding party’s objections’, they added.