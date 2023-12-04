Naqvi, UNHCR representative discuss repatriation of illegal immigrants

Lahore - The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ms Philippa Condler met with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the CM’s Office here on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally came under discussion while matters with regard to support, coordination and cooperation to evacuate them were also discussed.

CM Mohsin Naqvi underlined, “We have formulated a clear policy against foreigners residing illegally. The Punjab government is implementing the guidelines of the federal government in this regard. So far, more than 15,000 foreigners residing illegally have been sent back. The whole process has been made transparent and it is our utmost strive that no foreigner residing illegally should remain in the province. We will continue every possible cooperation with the UNHCR,” he said.

The representative of UNHCR acknowledged that the steps being taken by the government to give a documentary shape with regard to the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally along with regulating the whole process is an appreciable step.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Additional IG, Special Secretary (Home), Secretary to CM Implementation, Liaison Officer of UNHCR Islamabad Farman Khilji, Commissioner Afghan Refugees in Punjab Rana Muhammad Arshad, Director Afghan Refugees Muhammad Usman Ghani and officials concerned were also present.

Govt striving to resolve problems of enabled persons: CM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab government is striving to resolve problems of persons with special needs besides ensuring their well-being as they hold a special significance in every society.

In his message on ‘International Day of the Rights of Enabled Persons’ he said Islam emphatically instructs to take care of enabled persons. “Those transforming their physical disability into strength are the real heroes of the society. Every person of a society should adopt an attitude of affection and care towards enabled persons,” he added.

CM Naqvi outlined that there is a dire need to create awareness with regard to taking care along with imparting education and bringing up enabled persons.

“The enabled persons will be made a beneficial citizen of society by encouraging them. The Punjab government is going to upgrade the centres of enabled persons soon. We are fully cognizant of their needs. Their health as well as progress is our foremost priority. We reiterate our resolve to provide maximum possible resources of the government to enabled persons,” he added.

CM condemns bus firing incident

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a firing incident on a bus at the Karakoram Highway near Hadoor.

In his message on Sunday, he expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “We express our heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons besides praying for an early recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.”

CM, meat exporters discuss ways to enhance livestock production

A 21-member delegation of the Meat Exporters Association met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Sunday. The delegation of Meat Exporters Association put forth their proposals to enhance livestock production. CM Mohsin Naqvi sought an implementable plan so as to enhance the export of wheat 5 times. He directed to undertake immediate measures to increase livestock production. He ordered launching a crackdown against elements receiving undue taxes in the cattle market. “We will provide all possible facilities to enhance meat production,” he added. The federal government would also be contacted to enhance meat export.

The farmers would become prosperous with the enhancement of meat production and its export. The CM assured them that prompt measures would be taken on the implementable proposals of the Meat Exporters Association. He was informed in the briefing that 500 million dollars meat was being exported from Pakistan while 300 million dollars meat is being exported from Lahore. There is a great potential in meat export and its export can be enhanced up to 5 billion dollars, he added.