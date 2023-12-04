Monday, December 04, 2023
National security workshop members visit Miranshah

APP
December 04, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The members of national security workshop belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan district.

During the visit, local peoples’ welfare, establishment of durable peace, development projects and positive effects of the foresighted strategies were analyzed, a security official told APP on Sunday. The team of the workshop was also shown mobile infotainment school that was providing quality education to the far-flung areas students of the district.

A mobile health unit set up for the provision of free medicines and better treatment services to people of North Waziristan was also shown.

The members of the workshop also visited the Tochi Museum where they were informed about North Waziristan’s historical perspective and the sacrifices of the martyred for peace and stability of North Waziristan.

The members of the workshop highly praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army for establishment of peace, progress, and development of North Waziristan district.

APP

