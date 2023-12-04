Noor and Asim squeeze into  International Squash final  

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Muhammad Asim Khan have qualified for men’s event final of the CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday. In the men’s event semifinals on Sunday, Noor Zaman outplayed Ibrahim Elkabbani of Egypt by 13-11, 11-6, 11-4, (40 min) while Asim Khan downed his country mate Nasir Iqbal by 12-10, 2-0 retired hurt (18 min). However in the women event, NadienElhammamy of Egypt beat Nour Ramy of Egypt by 11-2, 11-6, 11-2 (20 min) while Egyptian Amina elRihany also defeated compatriot Nour Khafagy by 4-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (48 min).