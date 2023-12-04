Monday, December 04, 2023
One killed after tractor trolley hits pedestrians

December 04, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SHEIKHUPUR   -   One person was killed and another injured after hit by an over speeding tractor trolley in Mandiali Chowk of Sheikhupura on Sunday, police said. According to details, a reckless drive tractor trolley ran over two pedestrians in Sheikhupura. As a result of accident, one person was killed on the spot and another sustained critical wounds. Driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene of accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the driver at large.

