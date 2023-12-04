Pak-China Friendship Hospital to be opened today

ISLAMABAD - Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar, a milestone project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been completed and is ready to provide the state of the art medical and health facilities to thousands of local residents of Gwadar.

Completed at the cost of $100 million with the financing of the Chinese government, the Pak-China Friendship Hospital is all set to be inaugurated on December 04.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Pak-China Friendship Hospital official said that spanning over 68 acres of land, the 300-bed hospital has been equipped with modern medical facilities. He added that it has been constructed under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan.

He said that Pak-China Friendship Hospital has six blocks that include medical block, residential block, nursing block, paramedical institute block, medical college block, central laboratory block with incorporation of other allied facilities, medical equipment and machinery.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar will provide free and high-quality treatment for local residents.

It has offered employment opportunities regarding gynaecology, paediatrics & neonatal medicine, and family medicine to the coastal community as well. Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) will operate the Pak-China Friendship Hospital.