Pakistan hands over body of Sikh pilgrim to India

WAGAH - The dead body of Indian citizen Sardar Pritam Singh, who was in Pakistan to participate in Guru Nanak birthday ceremonies, was handed over to the Border Security Forces (BSF) of the Indian Army at Wagah-Atari via Wagah Check Post on Sunday.

Pritam Singh’s wife was present at the order to receive the dead body. The process of handing over the dead body was completed under the supervision of Additional Secretary Shireen Rana Shahid Saleem and Pradhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh. Along with the dead body of Pritam Singh, one of his colleagues Sardar Sukhpal Singh also left for India via the Wagah border.

Official permission was given by the Ministry of Interior, government of Pakistan to hand over the dead body of Sardar Pritam Singh to BSF. Senior Indian citizen Sardar Pritam Singh son of Hazara Singh, who came on pilgrimage to Pakistan, passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday night. Pratim Singh was born on 2 July 1948. He was a resident of VPO/VPO Naisi, tehsil Payhowa, Karakshetra, Haryana.

Sardar Pratim Singh’s mother’s name is Veer Kaur and his wife’s name is Gurdeep Kaur Sardar Pratim Singh was issued passport number U9332328 by the Government of India from Chandigarh office on 27 January 2021. He was on a pilgrimage to Pakistan along with other Indian pilgrims to participate in the 554th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji. He was among the first group of Sikh pilgrims to reach Gurudwara Shri Dera Sahib, Lahore after the Yatra to Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aminabad on Saturday. The Pritam Singh’s condition suddenly worsened and he was rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) with the help of Rescue 1122.