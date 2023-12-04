Passenger offloaded at Karachi airport over fake Japan visa

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded a passenger at Karachi airport on Sunday over fake travel papers. The FIA-Immigration offloaded a passenger Tauseef Ahmed from an overseas flight over fake travel documents. “Accused Tauseef Ahmed was traveling with fake visa of Japan on his passport,” FIA officials said. “The accused has been transferred to the FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell Karachi for investigation”, FIA spokesperson said.

Earlier today nine alleged beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims were offloaded at Multan airport. According to the FIA spokesperson, FIA Immigration arrested nine alleged beggars from Saudi Arabia-bound flight from Multan International airport. The authorities said the arrested included 6 women and two men, who failed to disclose the booking of any hotel during their stay in Saudi Arabia. The arrested have been moved to the anti-human trafficking cell of the FIA for further investigation.