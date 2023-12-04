Monday, December 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
December 04, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“We must all hang together, or assuredly
we shall all hang separately.”
–Benjamin Franklin

The Battle of Saratoga in 1777 marked a turning point in the American Revolutionary War. Comprising two significant engagements, it witnessed American forces, led by generals Horatio Gates and Benedict Arnold, defeating the British under General John Burgoyne. Saratoga’s victory inspired foreign support, particularly from France, altering the conflict’s dynamics. The strategic win showcased American resilience, boosting morale and securing crucial alliances. Burgoyne’s surrender uplifted American spirits, proving pivotal in convincing France to formally join the war, shifting the balance against the British. Saratoga’s impact resonated globally, shaping the war’s trajectory and ultimately contributing to America’s fight for independence.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1701603647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023