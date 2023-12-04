PFC to explore new markets at Gulf Expo Dubai  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced that PFC delegation was set to participate in 5-days Gulf Expo Dubai starting from February 19 to explore new market and promotion of bilateral trade. Chairing board of directors meeting, he said, “The primary purpose of this visit is to explore and enhance the possibilities of expanding trade relations, fostering joint collaboration, and identifying potential investment avenues between two countries,” said a news release issued here on Sunday. He said, “During the visit, the delegation aims to engage in meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, government officials, and business leaders in United Arab Emirates (UAE).” Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “We are enthusiastic about the prospect of building lasting partnerships that will not only boost the furniture industry but also contribute to the overall economic development of both countries.” He said, “PFC is fully committed to promoting economic ties and strengthening partnerships.” He said, “He believed by fostering collaboration, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that contribute to the growth of both economies.” “We look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, share expertise, and establish connections that will pave the way for a successful and fruitful collaboration between two Muslim countries,” he added.