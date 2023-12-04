Monday, December 04, 2023
Police bust gang running drug operations in Punjab universities

Web Desk
11:51 AM | December 04, 2023
The Anti-Narcotics Department of Punjab Police conducted a successful operation and arrested a notorious drug gang operating in educational institutions across the city.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the anti-narcotic cell conducted an operation in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and arrested five gang members including two females allegedly involved in operating drug operations in education institutions.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shahroz, Shamila, Rafat Bibi, Muhammad Akbar, and Muhammad Afzal.

The police further stated that the suspects were also booked in multiple drug cases, however, the police also recovered a substantial amount of Hashish and Heroine worth millions from their possession.

Earlier in June this year, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a drug smuggling bid, arrested an individual swallowed capsules filled with drugs from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

According to the details, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) has launched a countrywide operation against drug trafficking.

The spokesman stated that, as many as four hashish-filled capsules have been recovered from the stomach of an accused at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

