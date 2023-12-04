Police recover cash, valuables worth Rs59.1m from criminals

LAHORE - The Pakpattan police recovered cash, valuables worth Rs59.1 million from criminals during last month of November. The District Police Pakpattan held a simple yet significant ceremony at the DPO office to hand over cash and valuable items recovered from the criminals. DPO Tariq Wallayat personally oversaw the event, where the recovered items worth over Rs59.1 million were returned to their rightful owners. These items were seized from the nine gangs of criminals during the month of November, showcasing the relentless efforts of the District Police in combating crime and ensuring public safety. Among the recovered items were a significant amount of 2 crores in cash, 94 tolas of gold ornaments, 10 tola silver ornaments and other items. Additionally, the police also seized, 80 motorcycles, 54 cattle, 1 car and 14 mobile phones, all of which were restored to their respective owners. In their continued fight against drug trafficking, the Pakpattan police apprehended and arrested 180 drug paddlers during last month. As a result of 88 kilograms of hashish, 1,755 liters of liquor, 429 liters of liquor and 5 active furnaces were successfully recovered, contributing to the ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the district. Furthermore, the District Police Pakpattan also arrested 292 fugitives and 210 proclaimed offenders in different cases during last month of November for possessing illicit weapons, sending a strong message against the illegal possession and use of firearms. As part of these operations, heavy illicit weapons were seized, highlighting the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. On this occasion, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that, the recent success in recovering cash and valuables worth over Rs59.1 million follows the exceptional performance of the Pakpattan police in November, where they were able to recover assets amounting to over Rs59.1 million. During the ceremony, DPO Tariq Wallayat commended the efforts of the District Police Pakpattan and expressed his gratitude to the officers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to serving the community. He emphasised their pledge to continue working diligently to maintain law and order in the district and assured the public that the police force is fully devoted to safeguarding their lives and property. The District Police Pakpattan remains steadfast in its mission to create a secure and peaceful environment for all residents. Through such successful operations and ongoing efforts, the police department aims to foster a sense of trust, collaboration, and harmony within the community.