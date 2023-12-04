PPP directs ticket aspirants to submit applications till today

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Friday directed the candidates seeking PPP tickets to contest National and Provincial Assemblies to submit applications for party tickets till December 4. “The candidates who have submitted applications for the Party tickets earlier are advised to send their applications without bank drafts,” he said. Nayyer Bukhari said that PPPP issued these instructions to the candidates who want to contest upcoming general elections on PPP tickets to write their constituency no in accordance with the new constituencies announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The General Secretary said that the new applicants are directed to attach a bank draft of Rs 40,000 for the National Assembly and Rs 30,000 for the Provincial Assembly seats. Nayyer Bukhari said that the applications would be in the name of President PPPP and sent the same to the address of Bilawal House Karachi or House No. 1, Street 85 Embassy Road Islamabad.