Punjab health minister advocates for rehabilitation centres for differently-abled persons

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram emphasised the need for the establishment of rehabilitation centers for differently-abled individuals in the province. Addressing a seminar to mark World Disability Day at a local hotel on Sunday, the minister congratulated and extended best wishes to those responsible for hosting the informative seminar, which was organized by the Handicap Association, drawing participants including the association’s President, Amjad Sadiqi. During his address, Dr Javed Akram highlighted the importance of social work, stating that it should never be limited, and emphasized that there are no borders when it comes to serving humanity. Referring to the vision of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi , Dr Javed Akram mentioned ongoing efforts to facilitate the people. He challenged the perception of disability, stating that these individuals are not disabled but differentlyabled. Dr Javed Akram shared his belief in the divine support for those who are patient and recognized the tests faced by differently-abled individuals. Expressing gratitude for being part of the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he underscored his dedication to serving humanity, highlighting his experiences in five different countries.