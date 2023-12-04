PWDs day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Like other parts of the globe and Pakistan, Persons with Disabilities Day was observed in Sargodha and many departments held seminars and walks.

Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi, Senior vice President Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sillanwali, urged government organisations and civil society to make special efforts for the inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of life. Talking to APP, he said, “We need to create an enabling and friendly environment for PWDs by providing them with inclusive education, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and implementing job quotas,” he added.

Makhdoomzada Awais Shah, a senior lawyer, said, “We acknowledge the exceptional strength and unwavering resilience of persons with disabilities who progressed in life despite their disability. Almost 15% of the world’s population suffers from some form of disability. Unfortunately, 80% of this population lives in developing countries, including Pakistan, where the population of PWDs is estimated to be almost 12%, an alarming figure,” he added.

TWO CLINICS SEALED

The health authorities claimed on Sunday to have sealed two clinics,

due to malpractices in suburban areas of the city.

A health department team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Faheem Zia inspected Fatima Gynea Polyclinic, Shahpur and found doctors absent and a huge stock of illegal steroid injections there.

The clinic has been sealed. The team also sealed Ahmed Medical Store in Jhawrian over finding an ample stock of illegal medicines in the store. Talking to APP, Faheem Zia said that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of citizens through selling illegal and prohibited medicines.

TWO HELD FOR DOING ILLEGAL HUNDI BUSINESS

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Sunday to have arrested two persons for running a business of illegal money exchange ‘Hawala Hundi’.

The action was taken on the special direction of FIA Director Ejaz Ahmed, says a news release.

An FIA team under the supervision of Deputy Director (Composite) Sargodha Circle, Ghulam Sarwar Warraich raided at Bass Colony Sillanwali and arrested Muhammad Muqaddas and Rehmatullah and recovered Rs 1.3 million, Saudi Riyals 1250, US$ 500, British Pounds 540, three mobile phones, two laptops and other paraphernalia from them. Further investigation was underway.