Rallies, seminars held on Sindh Culture Day to promote peace, tolerance

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm congratulations to the nation, particularly the people of Sindh, on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes the timeless nature of Sindh’s culture, considering it a testament to one of the world’s oldest and most exquisite civilizations.

Highlighting ‘Mohun Jo Daro’ as the epicenter of Sindh’s cultural richness, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscores the historical traits of peace, tolerance, and patriotism exhibited by the people of Sindh. He further notes their appreciation for art and nature, describing these characteristics as integral aspects of Sindh’s identity.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari views cultural diversity as the hallmark of Pakistani society, presenting an unparalleled example of national unity to the global community.

He advocates for purposeful cultural activities, considering them a potent antidote to hatred, division, and extremist ideologies within society.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contends that cultural activities serve as a source of nourishment for promoting tolerance and social harmony, likening them to nectar. Expressing the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to giving equal importance to all cultures across the nation, he declares their manifesto to showcase Pakistan’s positive image globally by highlighting its ancient civilization and vibrant culture.

In conclusion, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s message on Sindh Culture Day reflects a dedication to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Pakistan, fostering unity, and presenting a positive narrative of the nation to the world.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar while congratulating the people of the province on Sindhi Culture Day, said that the history and culture of our province was centuries old.

In their separate messages on Sunday, they said that peace and harmony were the special qualities of the people of the province. They said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and Saints, who always taught brotherhood and love.