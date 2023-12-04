SBP formulates registration policy for sports clubs  

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab has formulated the registration policy for sports clubs of the province according to which all the clubs will be given certificates and other facilities only after thorough verification. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that a separate registration branch has also been established where game-wise data of all games and sports associations will be maintained. He added more than 3,500 sports clubs have so far been registered in the Punjab province. “The club registration process will continue till Dec 5. The best performing registered sports clubs will be given a sports endowment fund.” He said sports competitions will also be organized among the sports clubs and through this practice new talent will emerge from grassroots level from all areas of Punjab.