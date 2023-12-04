Monday, December 04, 2023
Sindh Police mark Sindhi Culture Day

APP
December 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -The Sindh Police marked ‘Sindhi Cul­tural Day’ with enthusiasm at the Central Police Office (CPO), Karachi, hosting a cultural event at the Police Headquarters. Senior of­ficers adorned traditional Sindhi Ajrak attire, add­ing vibrancy to the occa­sion. Artists paid tribute to martyrs with Sufi songs. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, highlighted Sindh’s significance, its ancient culture, and stressed fos­tering a crime-free society. Emphasizing respect for all, he urged upholding Sindhi culture’s essence and pro­moting safety. IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized Sindh’s historical signifi­cance, calling it a symbol of peace with a unique iden­tity and global recognition. The event concluded with a message of unity among diverse communities in Sindh, emphasizing shared humanity. Participants received Sindhi cultural caps and ajraks as tokens of unity and celebration. The DIGPs and AIGPs also shared their perspectives during the ceremony. 

APP

